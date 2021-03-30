Glens Falls Police Department appoints community liaison officer

Boisclair said the department still has plans to hire a social worker — another component of the reform plan — and is in the process of developing requirements for the position, which is needed to move forward with diversion programs.

He hopes to fill the position by year’s end.

In the meantime, the department is moving forward with other aspects of the plan, including reinstating its bicycle patrol and making its procedures available to the public via its website, www.glensfallspd.com/category/department-policy.

Around 20% of the department’s policies have already been uploaded, according to Boisclair, who hopes to have the remain post to the site by the end of April.

“I’m trying to get a few up there every day,” he said.

Other aspects of the plan, including adopting restorative justice practices, are also in the works, Boisclair said.

He added that the department remains open to public feedback and ways to improve policing within the community.

“We take pride in our city, we take pride in our department and we take pride in giving the best possible service that we can," Boisclair said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.