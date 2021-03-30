Glens Falls Police Department appoints community liaison officer

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Police Department on Friday announced the appointment of a community liaison officer, fulfilling a major component of the department’s state-mandated police reform plan just weeks after the Common Council approved the plan’s final draft.
Office John Norton, a 28-year veteran of the city’s police department, will serve as the department’s community services representative, a newly created position that will work on improving communication between the department and the public.
Norton, who currently serves as a school resource officer in the Glens Falls City School District, is already well known within the community, making him the ideal candidate for the position, said Chief Joseph Boisclair.
“Everybody knows Officer Norton, so it seemed like a logical choice for us,” he said.
In his new role, Norton will work as an intermediate between the department and public, identifying needs within the community by establishing new relationships with community groups and organizations and strengthening those that already exist.
Norton’s new duties will be in addition to those he currently has, Boisclair said.
He added there’s no timetable for when Norton will begin reaching out to community groups, but expects the process will begin whenever Norton has the time.
“I suspect he’s going to be reaching out and making those phone calls when he gets the time to do it,” Boisclair said. “That could be something that happens at any time.”
Appointing a community liaison officer was a key component of the city’s 10-page police reform plan, which was approved by the Common Council on March 9.
The plan was created as part of the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, a mandate issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last June requiring all local police departments to develop reform plans in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
As part of the mandate, police departments were required to work alongside community members to review current police and develop ways to modernize policing within the community.
Reform plans must be submitted to the state by April 1, or departments risk losing state funding.
In Glens Falls, much of the reform plan focuses on increasing transparency and developing ways for the department to handle calls relating to mental health and substance abuse issues, including looking into adopting a number of diversion programs that will allow some low-level defendants the option of entering a rehabilitation program instead of serving jail time.
Boisclair said the department still has plans to hire a social worker — another component of the reform plan — and is in the process of developing requirements for the position, which is needed to move forward with diversion programs.
He hopes to fill the position by year’s end.
In the meantime, the department is moving forward with other aspects of the plan, including reinstating its bicycle patrol and making its procedures available to the public via its website, www.glensfallspd.com/category/department-policy.
Around 20% of the department’s policies have already been uploaded, according to Boisclair, who hopes to have the remain post to the site by the end of April.
“I’m trying to get a few up there every day,” he said.
Other aspects of the plan, including adopting restorative justice practices, are also in the works, Boisclair said.
He added that the department remains open to public feedback and ways to improve policing within the community.
“We take pride in our city, we take pride in our department and we take pride in giving the best possible service that we can," Boisclair said.
