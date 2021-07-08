Glens Falls police chief to retire next month

GLENS FALLS — Less than a year after becoming the city’s top law enforcement official, Chief Joseph Boisclair will retire next month.
Boisclair, a 20-year veteran of the Glens Falls Police Department, notified officials of his retirement in a letter dated April 27, just four months after taking over the job from Anthony Lydon, who retired last year.
Boisclair’s last day in the office was July 1, but he will remain on the city’s payroll through Aug. 1 while he uses his remaining paid time off.
In his letter, Boisclair — who could not be reached for comment — did not specify the reason for his quick departure, but said it was an honor to serve the city.
“I truly appreciate the opportunities that have been provided to me over the course of my career,” he wrote. “It has been an eventful career with plenty of ups and downs, however, I will fondly remember my time here.”
Assistant Chief Jarred Smith was appointed new police chief last month. Sgt. Shawn Lovelace will take over as assistant chief. Both will assume their new positions on Aug. 1.
On Thursday, Mayor Dan Hall said he was surprised to learn of Boisclair’s retirement plans, but noted the decision was made following a health scare Boisclair went through earlier this year. He declined to discuss the nature of Boisclair’s health issues.
“He (Boisclair) had said when we appointed him that he would stick it out for at least a couple of years, but he had a little bit of a health scare and as he looked at it, he decided it was maybe time to move on with his life,” Hall said.
Boisclair took over the department late last year in the early stages of the city’s state-mandated police reform efforts.
The plans, drafted over a six-month period beginning last October, resulted in a 10-page report that focuses on bolstering community engagement and increasing transparency within the department.
There are also plans to hire a department social worker and adopt a diversion program that would allow certain low-level offenders to avoid jail time.
Boisclair has followed through with a number of aspects of the plan, including the appointment of a community liaison officer and publishing most of the department’s policies online.
On Thursday, Smith, 44, said he is determined to follow through with the rest of the plan.
“The things I’m going to focus on now are continuing with the police reform efforts that the committee had set up,” he said. “There are some obligations in there that we’ll be moving forward with, so that’s really my focus at this point.”
Smith, who has spent his 15-year law enforcement career with the department, said he hopes to hire a social worker by the end of the year, but noted he doesn’t have a timeline on when the position will be filled.
“That’s still in the works right now. The city still has to iron out some of the details at this point,” he said.
Asked about long-term plans for the department, Smith said he’s still getting acclimated but will begin developing plans in the weeks ahead.
He believes the department is in a good position to serve the community going forward despite the quick succession in leadership over the past year.
“I have good leadership below me. We put people into those positions that we feel were able and willing to step into those leadership roles,” he said. “I have no concerns the department is going to continue to run as well as it has over the last couple of years.”
