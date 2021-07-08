Glens Falls police chief to retire next month

“He (Boisclair) had said when we appointed him that he would stick it out for at least a couple of years, but he had a little bit of a health scare and as he looked at it, he decided it was maybe time to move on with his life,” Hall said.

Boisclair took over the department late last year in the early stages of the city’s state-mandated police reform efforts.

The plans, drafted over a six-month period beginning last October, resulted in a 10-page report that focuses on bolstering community engagement and increasing transparency within the department.

There are also plans to hire a department social worker and adopt a diversion program that would allow certain low-level offenders to avoid jail time.

Boisclair has followed through with a number of aspects of the plan, including the appointment of a community liaison officer and publishing most of the department’s policies online.

On Thursday, Smith, 44, said he is determined to follow through with the rest of the plan.

“The things I’m going to focus on now are continuing with the police reform efforts that the committee had set up,” he said. “There are some obligations in there that we’ll be moving forward with, so that’s really my focus at this point.”