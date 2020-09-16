Glens Falls Police Chief Anthony Lydon set to retire

GLENS FALLS — Police Chief Anthony Lydon will retire in November, according to Mayor Dan Hall.

Lydon, who was named chief of the Glens Falls Police Department five years ago, put in his notice "about a month or so ago," Hall said.

His last day will be Nov. 20, but he will stay on the city's payroll until Jan. 10 while he uses the remainder of his vacation time.

"I anticipated that he might retire, but he did give us five years and he's done an excellent job," Hall said.

Hall said a search for Lydon's replacement is expected to begin in the near future, but the city will look to promote from within.

Assistant Chief Joseph Boisclair would be an ideal replacement, Hall said, but noted the city's Public Safety Committee would have to approve the appointment.

"He's definitely in the conversation. He'd be my choice, but we have a Board of Public Safety it has to come in front of," Hall said.

