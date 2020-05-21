Glens Falls plans virtual Memorial Day ceremony
Glens Falls plans virtual Memorial Day ceremony

The Victory and Peace Monument

The Victory and Peace Monument in Glens Falls' Crandall Park is seen. A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. that is closed to the public. The event will be livestreamed on the City of Glens Falls YouTube page.

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — A small gathering to recognize Memorial Day will be held at the Peace and Victory Monument in Crandall Park. The event will be closed to the public, but it will be streamed online starting at 10 a.m.

Mayor Daniel Hall and some members of the Common Council will honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. Military.

The mayor and Common Council will practice social distancing and will take appropriate precautions. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday small gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed with restrictions on social distancing and masks must be worn.

Because the public is being asked not to attend, the brief ceremony will be live-streamed on the City of Glens Falls YouTube Channel. The city's YouTube channel can be found at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-fF3QCwpDqm6PiF5RouDag.

