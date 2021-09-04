Glens Falls Planning Board to review three apartment complex proposals next week

GLENS FALLS — The city’s Planning Board is expected to review multiple proposals on Tuesday that would bring more than 20 additional apartment units to the city.

Board members are scheduled to review plans for three different apartment complexes, including site plans for a new three-story, 20-unit facility between Union Street and Goodwin Avenue submitted by Queensbury-based developer Chris Patten.

Patten has been seeking to construct an apartment complex in the city for more than a year, and originally had plans to develop a small piece of undeveloped land at the corner of Glen and Bay streets in the heart of downtown, near City Park.

But he relocated the project earlier this year following months of opposition from city officials and residents, who argued that the parcel would be better preserved as greenspace despite the property being privately owned and approved for multi-family dwellings.