Glens Falls Planning Board to review three apartment complex proposals next week

GLENS FALLS — The city’s Planning Board is expected to review multiple proposals on Tuesday that would bring more than 20 additional apartment units to the city.
Board members are scheduled to review plans for three different apartment complexes, including site plans for a new three-story, 20-unit facility between Union Street and Goodwin Avenue submitted by Queensbury-based developer Chris Patten.
Patten has been seeking to construct an apartment complex in the city for more than a year, and originally had plans to develop a small piece of undeveloped land at the corner of Glen and Bay streets in the heart of downtown, near City Park.
But he relocated the project earlier this year following months of opposition from city officials and residents, who argued that the parcel would be better preserved as greenspace despite the property being privately owned and approved for multi-family dwellings.
Patten now seeks to construct a $1.5 million building that would stand just over 35 feet tall and include 10 single-bedroom units on the first floor and 10 two-bedroom units spread out across the upper levels, according to site plans.
The building would be constructed on a 23,000-square-foot parcel behind the Heritage Apartment complex.
Plans include enough parking to accommodate 31 vehicles.
Architectural renderings for the proposed building have yet to be submitted.
In July, Patten received a density variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals needed to advance the project, despite concerns raised by neighborhood residents who argued the project does not fit the area and would lead to an uptick in crime.
Several city officials, including Mayor Dan Hall, have backed the project.
Meanwhile, developer Michael Pugh of Moreau is seeking to convert the former Planned Parenthood building at 135 Warren St. into a mixed-use facility.
The project will feature two ground floor offices along with six one- and two-bedroom apartment units ranging in size from 409 to 683 square feet, according to site plans.
Pugh acquired the building in January for $150,000, according to Warren County property records.
If approved, the 4,199-square-foot building would be able to accommodate between 10 and 12 residents and up to four office personnel, according to site plans.
Pugh is proposing no changes to the building's façade, except for replacing a few windows. Additional greenery will be added to the front of the property as well.
Renovations to the building would take six months and cost $450,000, according to site plans.
Also on the Planning Board agenda next week are plans to convert 20 East Washington St. into an eight-unit apartment building, though it's unclear if the project will be heard by board members.
Site plans submitted by BMA Acquisitions are listed on the agenda, though no plans have been attached for the public to view.
The building was the former home of the McPhillips Insurance Agency.
The Planning Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 4:45 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed on the city's YouTube channel.
