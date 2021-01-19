Glens Falls Planning Board to discuss subdivision of 333 Glen St. on Wednesday.

GLENS FALLS — A proposed 64-unit apartment complex in the heart of downtown will either take its first step forward or be dealt another blow Wednesday when the city's Planning Board again discusses the subdivision of 333 Glen St.

It's the second time the board will discuss whether to subdivide the 4.5-acre parcel since tabling the matter in October over concerns about the property's future development.

Queensbury-based developer Chris Patten has plans to build a five-story, 64-unit apartment complex on the small piece of undeveloped green space at the corner of Glen and Bay streets across from City Park.

The property is home to Monument Square and the adjacent parking garage and sits next the historical Episcopal Church of the Messiah.

Patten's plans would mirror the footprint to the Glens Falls Insurance Co. building that stood on the green space until it was razed in 1976.

His plans would require the city to change its zoning laws in addition to Planning Board approval.