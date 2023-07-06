GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Planning Board members met on Tuesday but only for the discussion of site plans due to missing the announcement of public hearings for the July meeting agenda items.

Board President Ethan Hall said that due to the city's Building and Codes Department being “understaffed,” the notices for all items on the agenda were not mailed in time for the meeting.

After Hall spoke with the city attorney, he was told the board would not be able to take any action on new agenda items. However, tabled items could be voted forward if represented.

“Three tabled items from our last meeting can be acted upon today since they were introduced at past meetings,” Hall said.

Of the three tabled items, no one was present to speak on behalf of the applications. A curb cut request from Robert Colvin at 26 Grand St. was denied as it was introduced in May and hasn't represented in months.

The next scheduled Planning Board meeting is scheduled for Aug. 1 at 4:45 p.m. on the third floor of City Hall.