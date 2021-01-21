Glens Falls Planning Board denies city request for first option to buy land at Glen and Bay streets

GLENS FALLS — After months of discussion, the city’s Planning Board on Wednesday unanimously approved the subdivision of 333 Glen St., the first in a series of steps in developing a small piece of green space in the heart of downtown directly across from City Park.
In granting the subdivision — which has been tabled twice since October — the Planning Board denied a last-minute request by city officials that would have granted the city the first opportunity to purchase the green space at the corner of Glen and Bay streets.
Judy Calogero, the head of the city’s Industrial Development Agency and a member of a community and economic development working group established by Mayor Dan Hall last year, requested the subdivision include a condition that would allow the city the first option to purchase the property.
“We (the working group) further request that any action taken by the Planning Board to approve a subdivision of the land include a hard and fast condition that the city of Glens Falls have the first option to purchase the vacant part of the existing parcel should the owners offer that parcel for sale,” Calogero said.
In addition to Calogero, the working group consists of Hall; Councilwoman-at-Large Jane Reid; Susanne Kasitch, the city’s controller; Patricia Tatich, an associate planner with Warren County Planning; and Jim Thatcher, a manager of community development with C.T. Male Associates who oversees the city’s local development agencies.
Calogero last month authored a letter on behalf of the working group that raised concerns about the mention of the parcel’s future development in the subdivision application and said the city has an interest in preserving the green space that sits next to the Episcopal Church of the Messiah.
The property is currently owned by 333 Glen Street Associates, which operates Monument Square and the adjacent parking garage.
The letter cites a development strategy approved by the Common Council in 2013 that highlights the need to expand green space in the city’s Park District.
Queensbury-based developer Chris Patten has been eyeing the parcel to build a five-story, 64-unit apartment complex that would mirror the footprint of the old Glens Falls Insurance Co. building that once stood on the property until it was razed in 1976.
His plans would require a zoning law change as well as approval from the Planning Board and have sparked a debate among some city residents over the future of the property.
To date, no application for Patten’s project has been submitted to the city, though Patten met with the Common Council last August in the hopes of garnering support for the project.
John Lapper, an attorney hired by 333 Glen Street Associates to oversee the subdivision, said his clients were aware of the city’s interest in purchasing the property, but rejected the request to include language in approving the subdivision that would give the city the first opportunity to purchase the property.
Multiple parties are interested in developing the property, which can accommodate general commercial use under the city’s zoning laws. The city, Lapper added, can acquire the property at fair market value through eminent domain at any time.
“The city has a right of eminent domain, so they can do whatever they want to acquire it,” he said. “The applicant is aware of the city’s interest and they’ll certainly be discussions going forward knowing the city has the right to acquire it at any time if they want.”
Planning Board members also rejected Calogero’s request, saying they lack the legal authority.
Daniel Bruno, the board’s chairman, said the application pertained only to subdividing the property. Any sale of the property would be out of the purview of the board's authority, and any future development would need Planning Board approval.
"The board is limited legally as to what we can stipulate with regard to private property, subdivision and its future uses,” he said.
