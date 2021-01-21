Glens Falls Planning Board denies city request for first option to buy land at Glen and Bay streets

To date, no application for Patten’s project has been submitted to the city, though Patten met with the Common Council last August in the hopes of garnering support for the project.

John Lapper, an attorney hired by 333 Glen Street Associates to oversee the subdivision, said his clients were aware of the city’s interest in purchasing the property, but rejected the request to include language in approving the subdivision that would give the city the first opportunity to purchase the property.

Multiple parties are interested in developing the property, which can accommodate general commercial use under the city’s zoning laws. The city, Lapper added, can acquire the property at fair market value through eminent domain at any time.

“The city has a right of eminent domain, so they can do whatever they want to acquire it,” he said. “The applicant is aware of the city’s interest and they’ll certainly be discussions going forward knowing the city has the right to acquire it at any time if they want.”

Planning Board members also rejected Calogero’s request, saying they lack the legal authority.