Glens Falls Planning Board clears way for Union Street apartment complex

GLENS FALLS — Developer Chris Patten cleared a major hurdle Tuesday in his quest to construct a new apartment complex in the city, gaining site plan approval for a three-story building along Union Street despite pushback from residents who argued the project would negatively impact the neighborhood.
Patten’s proposed 20-unit complex would sit on a half-acre parcel located behind the Heritage Apartments complex between Goodwin Avenue and Union Street. The property is currently used as a parking lot.
The Queensbury-based developer for months sought to construct a complex on a vacant piece of greenspace at the corner of Glen and Bay streets but relocated the project following fierce opposition from residents and city officials, who maintained the parcel should be left undeveloped.
“The demand for apartments in the city of Glens Falls is crazy. … I’ve been trying to build a building on Glen Street but I’ve learned quite a bit from that,” Patten said at the meeting. “It’s a lot easier to work with the city than to fight things they might not want.”
The project has the backing of several city officials, including Mayor Dan Hall.
Patten, however, must still complete an architectural review process before he can break ground.
Several neighbors who live along Goodwin Avenue said the project would more than double the residential dwellings along their street, and they expressed concerns about an uptick in traffic and crime, which they say is already a problem in the neighborhood.
There are currently 15 residences along Goodwin Avenue. Patten’s project would consist of 10 single-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom units and parking for 31 vehicles, according to site plans.
One resident, Frieda Toth, asked board members to consider the safety of children in the area, and urged the board to table the project until a traffic study can be completed.
Goodwin Avenue is a one-way street that residents say is used as a shortcut by those seeking to access Bay Street from Glen Street as well as properties located along Union Street, a partial one-way that lets out onto Glen Street.
“I would like you all, especially if you have children and grandchildren, to think about what it would mean in your quality of life if your street suddenly had more than double the households and triple the traffic,” Toth said.
Toth and four other residents who live along Goodwin Avenue spoke out against the project during a Zoning Board of Appeals meeting earlier this year where Patten was granted a zoning variance needed for the project to advance.
At the July 19 meeting, residents raised concerns about crime in the neighborhood and argued Patten’s proposed project would further exacerbate the issue.
Similar concerns were raised again Tuesday, though Planning Board members said the issues must be addressed by the city’s Board of Public Safety and with local law enforcement.
Patten, meanwhile, said his plans would not only bring much needed apartments into the downtown area, but would help clean up the neighborhood and reduce crime.
He plans to install security cameras and lighting that he said would help curtail any suspicious activity in the area.
As for traffic, Patten said his project would have little impact on the residents of Goodwin Avenue.
Residents of the complex would be required to enter and exit the property through Union Street, which is a two-way from Bay Street until it reaches Harlem Street. From there the roadway becomes a one-way street, exiting onto Glen Street.
“Goodwin (Avenue) will probably be the least affected because you’re able to turn out of my Union Street property, turn right and then go out to Harlem right to downtown,” Patten said. “I can’t say that nobody is going to shoot up Goodwin, but a majority of people are going to utilize Harlem Street and Union Street.”
Several Planning Board members agreed, adding the property was once used to accommodate parking for the nearby Monument Square office building prior to the construction of the nearby parking garage.
Board members, meanwhile, also approved plans to convert the former Planned Parenthood building at 135 Warren St. into a mixed-use facility that will accommodate six one- and two-bedroom apartments and two small offices on the building’s first floor.
Moreau-based developer Michael Pugh is developing the project, which calls for no major changes to the building’s façade.
The board, however, tabled plans to convert 20 East Washington St. into an eight-unit apartment complex, citing a lack of detail in the plans.
The property was the longtime home of the McPhillips Insurance Agency.
