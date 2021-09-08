Glens Falls Planning Board clears way for Union Street apartment complex

Patten, however, must still complete an architectural review process before he can break ground.

Several neighbors who live along Goodwin Avenue said the project would more than double the residential dwellings along their street, and they expressed concerns about an uptick in traffic and crime, which they say is already a problem in the neighborhood.

There are currently 15 residences along Goodwin Avenue. Patten’s project would consist of 10 single-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom units and parking for 31 vehicles, according to site plans.

One resident, Frieda Toth, asked board members to consider the safety of children in the area, and urged the board to table the project until a traffic study can be completed.

Goodwin Avenue is a one-way street that residents say is used as a shortcut by those seeking to access Bay Street from Glen Street as well as properties located along Union Street, a partial one-way that lets out onto Glen Street.

“I would like you all, especially if you have children and grandchildren, to think about what it would mean in your quality of life if your street suddenly had more than double the households and triple the traffic,” Toth said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}