Glens Falls Planning Board approves WellNow urgent care center

GLENS FALLS — An urgent care facility will be coming to the corner of Broad Street and Thomas Street after the city’s Planning Board granted the project final approval Tuesday night.
Plans to build the facility have been in the works since February, when WellNow first sought approval to build the medical facility at 202 Broad St. The project was tabled because of a few minor design tweaks.
The facility’s location will be in the same lot as the Walgreens pharmacy and was previously approved as a pad site by the city.
A fast-food restaurant was originally planned for the site, but the project never materialized, said Chris Boyea, an engineer at Bohler Engineering, the company tasked with developing plans for the site.
“We’re now looking to develop it with a less intense use,” Boyea said Tuesday.
The single-story, 3,500-square-foot facility, will have a brick facade to match adjacent buildings and will use already existing infrastructure to connect water and sewer lines. Stucco was originally planned for the building’s outside, but was changed upon request by the board in February.
Tuesday marked the first time the city’s Planning Board has met since March 3 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting was held at City Hall and members wore face masks and sat in a circle 6 feet apart because of social distancing guidelines.
Members of the public were unable to attend, but the meeting was livestreamed via the city’s YouTube channel.
In addition to a few modifications to the building’s exterior, developers presented plans to address drainage concerns raised by the board in February, which include the installation of rain gardens and a dry well with an overflow pipe.
Improvements have also been made to better connect the building’s sidewalk with the main street — a concern also raised by board members in February.
“I think the comments you made tonight show you listened to the things we asked for and I’m good with the modifications you made,” Ethan Hall, a member of the Planning Board, said before the board voted unanimously to advance the project.
WellNow currently operates 41 urgent care centers throughout the state and has plans to open dozens more in the months ahead. The company did not immediately return a request for comment.
The new facility will be the latest urgent care facility to open in the area.
The Hudson Headwaters Health Network operates a similar facility in the city at 100 Broad St. Another facility is being constructed at the former Carl R’s restaurant off Exit 18 of the Northway.
The WellNow center is expected to open later this year.
