Glens Falls Planning Board approves WellNow urgent care center

GLENS FALLS — An urgent care facility will be coming to the corner of Broad Street and Thomas Street after the city’s Planning Board granted the project final approval Tuesday night.

Plans to build the facility have been in the works since February, when WellNow first sought approval to build the medical facility at 202 Broad St. The project was tabled because of a few minor design tweaks.

The facility’s location will be in the same lot as the Walgreens pharmacy and was previously approved as a pad site by the city.

A fast-food restaurant was originally planned for the site, but the project never materialized, said Chris Boyea, an engineer at Bohler Engineering, the company tasked with developing plans for the site.

“We’re now looking to develop it with a less intense use,” Boyea said Tuesday.

The single-story, 3,500-square-foot facility, will have a brick facade to match adjacent buildings and will use already existing infrastructure to connect water and sewer lines. Stucco was originally planned for the building’s outside, but was changed upon request by the board in February.