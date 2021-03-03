 Skip to main content
Glens Falls Planning Board approves plans to add gas station to Stewart's Broad Street location
Stewart's Shops

The city's Planning Board on Tuesday approved plans for Stewart’s Shops to tear down its convenience store at the intersection of Broad Street and Hudson Avenue in Glens Falls and construct a new, larger store that would have a set of gas pumps. 

 Chad Arnold,

The city’s Planning Board on Tuesday approved plans for the company to tear down its existing convenience store at 118 Broad St. and construct a new 3,256-square-foot facility and add a 20-by-46-foot gas canopy to the location.

Plans call for a pair of gas pumps, which can accommodate up to four vehicles at once.

The company had gas pumps at the location a number of years ago, but has since removed them.

The $1.6 million renovation is expected to be completed in phases, with a vacant rental building on the property expected to be torn down later this year in order to make room for the new convenience store.

Construction is expected to take 12 weeks and wrap up sometime this summer, according to site plans. 

The current store, which sits between Broad Street and Hudson Avenue, is expected to remain open during construction.

Chris Potter, an engineer with Stewart’s Shops, said the company is looking at potentially closing a portion of sidewalk along Broad Street in order to make space for construction materials, though nothing has been finalized yet.

"This site does present some challenges with it's tightness and the limited parking the site currently has," he said. 

Parking at the location is expected to nearly double as a result of the renovation, growing from eight spots to 15.

Planning Board members quickly approved the plans, which call for additional shrubbery and a brick facade. 

“I think it’s going to be a great project, and I look forward to seeing it come to fruition,” said Brigit Culligan, a member of the Planning Board.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

