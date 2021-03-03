Glens Falls Planning Board approves plans to add gas station to Stewart's Broad Street location

GLENS FALLS — Stewart’s Shops will be adding a gas station to its Broad Street location.

The city’s Planning Board on Tuesday approved plans for the company to tear down its existing convenience store at 118 Broad St. and construct a new 3,256-square-foot facility and add a 20-by-46-foot gas canopy to the location.

Plans call for a pair of gas pumps, which can accommodate up to four vehicles at once.

The company had gas pumps at the location a number of years ago, but has since removed them.

The $1.6 million renovation is expected to be completed in phases, with a vacant rental building on the property expected to be torn down later this year in order to make room for the new convenience store.

Construction is expected to take 12 weeks and wrap up sometime this summer, according to site plans.

The current store, which sits between Broad Street and Hudson Avenue, is expected to remain open during construction.

Chris Potter, an engineer with Stewart’s Shops, said the company is looking at potentially closing a portion of sidewalk along Broad Street in order to make space for construction materials, though nothing has been finalized yet.