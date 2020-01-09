Glens Falls Planning Board approves LaRose Gardens redevelopment

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Planning Board on Tuesday approved plans to demolish the existing LaRose Gardens apartments and build two new residential buildings and a clubhouse on the site.

Engineer Brian Osterhout, of Environmental Design Partnership, explained the layout of the site plan. The five buildings would be removed. The two new three-story buildings would be located more in the center of the site and set across from each other on the east and west with the 2,400-square-foot clubhouse on the south.

There will be an open area in the middle, to where the playground will be relocated. Osterhout said it will provide a nice visual buffer and also make it easier for people to see children on the playground from their residences.

The clubhouse will contain a laundry room, gym and meeting space, according to Osterhout.

“It’s a nice amenity that doesn’t exist at the current facility,” he said.

The new apartments will replace the roughly 50-year-old buildings that are outdated and not energy efficient. The complex is located on a side street off Broad Street near the Hannaford supermarket.

There will be an increase of four units to a total of 54. A total of 106 parking spaces would be located on the property.