Glens Falls Planning Board approves LaRose Gardens redevelopment

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Planning Board on Tuesday approved plans to demolish the existing LaRose Gardens apartments and build two new residential buildings and a clubhouse on the site.
Engineer Brian Osterhout, of Environmental Design Partnership, explained the layout of the site plan. The five buildings would be removed. The two new three-story buildings would be located more in the center of the site and set across from each other on the east and west with the 2,400-square-foot clubhouse on the south.
There will be an open area in the middle, to where the playground will be relocated. Osterhout said it will provide a nice visual buffer and also make it easier for people to see children on the playground from their residences.
The clubhouse will contain a laundry room, gym and meeting space, according to Osterhout.
“It’s a nice amenity that doesn’t exist at the current facility,” he said.
The new apartments will replace the roughly 50-year-old buildings that are outdated and not energy efficient. The complex is located on a side street off Broad Street near the Hannaford supermarket.
There will be an increase of four units to a total of 54. A total of 106 parking spaces would be located on the property.
As for how the project will accommodate the existing tenants, Osterhout said Housing Authority officials are considering building in phases. One building would be constructed first.
“That way we could move some of the residents in there while constructing the second,” he said.
Glens Falls Housing Authority Executive Director Robert Landry said if the project could be phased this way, it would be a great savings.
Landry said he has talked to some private developers that may be able to accommodate 25 tenants on a short-term basis.
Board member Brigit Culligan inquired about the possibility of adding a community garden to the site.
Landry said he would consider it. There was a community garden located near the site where a 73-unit apartment building is being constructed on Broad Street.
Board member Ethan Hall said he liked the redesigned site with the taller buildings.
“I think it’s been a well-thought-out project and it looks great,” he said.
The board approved the application contingent on the Housing Authority submitting a lighting plan.
Landry said the next step is obtaining funding from the federal and state government. The authority, in its application to the city, estimated the project will cost nearly $10 million.
