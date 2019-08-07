GLENS FALLS — The developer of the proposed Broad Street Commons affordable housing and commercial complex off Broad Street hopes to be able to begin construction later this year, after the Planning Board signed off on the design on Tuesday.
Regan Development Corp. is planning to build a 73-unit affording housing building with about 6,300 square feet of retail space in two connected four-story buildings on about 4 acres of land, with frontage on Broad Street between Steve’s Place restaurant and Hill Electric Supply Co.
Architect A.J. Coppola said the developer is submitting its construction drawings to the state Department of Housing and Community Renewal for its approval. Signoff from officials at the agency is required because the project is receiving $4.5 million in tax incentive financing from the state, which will allow the developer to charge rents that are below market rates. If all goes well, the developer will close on the financing by Nov. 1.
“We hope to resolve everything and get our project under construction,” he said.
The cost is about $15 million and it is an 18-month time frame, according to Coppola.
There will be 73 units, with 27 one-bedroom units, 41 two-bedroom units, four three-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit for an on-site building superintendent.
Developer Larry Regan said previously that the units are targeted toward people who make between 50 percent to 90 percent of the median income in the Glens Falls metropolitan statistical area.
Rents would range from $613 to $700 for one bedroom, $736 to $871 for two bedrooms and $850 to $1,104 for three bedrooms.
No tenants have yet been announced for the retail space.
The project received site plan approval in December, but the developer was waiting until it learned whether it would receive the tax credits before seeking architectural approval.
Coppola presented to the Planning Board some tweaks to the design, including increasing the amount of brick on the façade and decreasing the use of cultured stone.
Among the changes is extending the amount of brick so it goes right up to the top of the second-floor windows, and also up to under the canopy where the commercial space is.
In addition, he changed the type of cultured stone to use a color that he believes is more in keeping with the character of the city.
He also eliminated the shed dormers on the mansard roof to make the design cleaner, because it is a big building with a lot of architectural elements already.
“I want to thank the board for its input last month. I think it’s made the project better,” he said.
The board agreed.
“I like the design better and I do appreciate you adding more brick into it,” said board member Rachel Murray. “I definitely think it’s more in keeping with the look of the city, especially the entrance to the city.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.