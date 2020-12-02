Glens Falls Planning Board again tables Glen Street subdivision proposal

Lapper added that multiple parties have expressed interest in purchasing the property, but did not provide any further details.

Dozens of letters were submitted to the Planning Board voicing concerns about the property’s future, prompting board members to table the proposal in order to review the concerns.

“I would feel more comfortable having some time to absorb all that,” said board member Rachel Murray.

None of the letters were read into the record, but board member Ethan Peter Hall said most pertained to the proposed apartment complex.

“Having read through them … it’s kind of like there’s two piles. There’s a pile of people who are definitely opposed, and I understand the opposition,” Hall said. “But the opposition that almost every single one of them talked about is opposition to a five-story building 15 feet from the church.”

Hall stressed the future development of the site had nothing to do with the proposed subdivision.

Some letters, Hall added, urged the city to purchase property and preserve the space as a public park.

But for any plans to advance, he said the property would need to be subdivided first.

“I would hope at the next meeting we could move forward with it and say, ‘OK, we’ve made our peace, we realize where this stands and from here forward, we’re looking at it as a subdivision only,’” he said.

