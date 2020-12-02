Glens Falls Planning Board again tables Glen Street subdivision proposal

GLENS FALLS — Plans to build a 64-unit apartment complex in the heart of downtown near City Park will have to wait after the city’s Planning Board on Tuesday again tabled a proposal to subdivide a small piece of green space where the five-story building would stand.
It’s the second time in as many months that Planning Board members moved to table a proposal to subdivide 333 Glen St. over concerns about the future development of the property, which sits at the corner of Glen and Bay streets, adjacent to the historic Episcopal Church of the Messiah.
The property is owned by 333 Glen Street Associates, the owners of Monument Square and the neighboring parking garage.
Planning Board members first tabled the proposal in October after some members raised environmental concerns pertaining to plans by Queensbury-based developer Chris Patten to build the apartment complex at the site.
Patten has yet to formally submit building plans to the city, but met with the Common Council in August to discuss the project in hopes of garnering support for the project.
The apartment complex, Patten said at the August meeting, would model the footprint of the old Glens Falls Insurance building that once stood at the site until it was razed in 1976, and would require the city to alter its zoning laws.
The property sits in a general commercial district, which, among other things, can be developed into retail space, a gas station, or an apartment building, so long as the Planning Board approves the plans, according to the city’s zoning laws.
Patten did not return a message seeking comment.
But Planning Board members withdrew their environmental concerns after concluding the proposal to subdivide the 4.5-acre piece of property did not include plans to further develop the land and would have no environmental impact.
Edward Fitzgerald, the board’s attorney, said some members may have gotten ahead of themselves when discussing the proposal in October and explained that the only thing being proposed was a subdivision.
“It seemed that some people were doing the subdivision analysis and some people were looking at the project as a whole,” he said.
John Lapper, an attorney hired by 333 Glen Street Associates to oversee the subdivision, said his clients are simply looking to sell excess property and that any future plans for the site would be required to obtain Planning Board approval before advancing.
Potential development plans for the site, he said, should not have any impact on the property’s subdivision.
“This application is really a simple two-lot conforming subdivision for the owners of 333 Glen St. They’re not proposing any development. There’s a possibility it may be sold for an apartment building, which would be completely separate project because it’s not these applicants,” Lapper said.
Lapper added that multiple parties have expressed interest in purchasing the property, but did not provide any further details.
Dozens of letters were submitted to the Planning Board voicing concerns about the property’s future, prompting board members to table the proposal in order to review the concerns.
“I would feel more comfortable having some time to absorb all that,” said board member Rachel Murray.
None of the letters were read into the record, but board member Ethan Peter Hall said most pertained to the proposed apartment complex.
“Having read through them … it’s kind of like there’s two piles. There’s a pile of people who are definitely opposed, and I understand the opposition,” Hall said. “But the opposition that almost every single one of them talked about is opposition to a five-story building 15 feet from the church.”
Hall stressed the future development of the site had nothing to do with the proposed subdivision.
Some letters, Hall added, urged the city to purchase property and preserve the space as a public park.
But for any plans to advance, he said the property would need to be subdivided first.
“I would hope at the next meeting we could move forward with it and say, ‘OK, we’ve made our peace, we realize where this stands and from here forward, we’re looking at it as a subdivision only,’” he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
