GLENS FALLS — Because of storms, the milling work scheduled for Fourth Street and City Hall parking lot on Wednesday was canceled and will instead be conducted on Thursday.
The revised schedule is as follows:
- Milling of Wing Street will be on Friday.
- Paving of Fourth Street and City Hall parking lot will be on Monday.
- Paving of Wing Street will be on Tuesday.
- The City Hall parking lot will be closed on Thursday and Monday.
