Glens Falls, Patten reach tentative deal on downtown green space

“Once that letter is received, my intention will be to allow the city to go through and purchase the property, and back away from it,” he said, referring to the parcel at Glen and Bay streets.

Patten said he still has a contract to purchase the undeveloped property at Glen and Bay streets and would continue his efforts to develop the parcel if his terms are not met.

“If they don’t follow through, then I fully intend to purchase the property and we’re going to go right back in front of the Planning Board,” he said.

Hall, on Tuesday, said he is “hopeful” that a final agreement can be reached, but declined to discuss any further details.

“We’re working with the developer and owner of the property, and I think we’ve come to some kind of a solution that will be best for both parties,” he said.

Patten’s plans to develop the downtown parcel, which sits next to the historic Episcopal Church of the Messiah, directly across the street from City Park, have sharply divided some residents, with many arguing the property should be acquired by the city and preserved as a park.