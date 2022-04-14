Glens Falls passes outdoor lighting law

GLENS FALLS — An outdoor lighting local law adding a 60-watt limit on all exterior lights other than spotlights or floodlights has been approved by the Common Council.

The purpose of the law is to create regulations that will lessen the side effects of light pollution in the city, according to the law.

Jim Clark, councilman-at-large serving as the acting mayor while Mayor Bill Collins is on vacation, took time during Tuesday’s Common Council meeting to publicly thank everyone involved in the creation of the law.

He specifically thanked Karen Judd, the city’s attorney, and Diana Palmer, 3rd Ward councilwoman who chairs the Building and Codes Committee, for making the law happen.

“We started this with the previous administration, and we couldn’t get it done before then,” Clark said. “But we did now.”

The local law, which must be approved by the state before being officially added to the city’s code, does set a cap on wattage at 60 watts.

But a light fixture may be in compliance as long as it does not create a “nuisance” by polluting light onto a neighboring property.

The law describes a nuisance as a lamp or fixture that exceeds the 60-watt limit or the lumen equivalent of 900 lumens that is “not pointed away or shielded from light trespass into a neighbor’s property.”

The law also recommends that when possible lights installed include timers, dimmers and sensors to reduce unwanted light and energy consumption.

The law will apply to all residential districts in the city, as well as all cultural professional, two-family residential and multifamily residential districts. Concerns had been brought up about the city’s lighting not being impacted by the law.

But the members of the council have said that residents can file complaints about city streetlights on the city’s website.

Concerns had been raised in the previous months regarding the vagueness of certain aspects of the law.

Clarity was added partially by the wattage cap. Once posted, the law will also include an outline of lighting standards and how the city will enforce the law.

Clark said that he was thankful for all of the public comments and discussion had during council and committee meetings regarding the local law.

“I appreciate all of the dialogue that we had. I think it’s a better law for it,” Clark said. “I think the job of this body is when we see something that negatively impacts our residents of the city it is our duty and responsibility to address it.”

Once the state approves the local law, residents will be able to find it in the city’s code under “Chapter 129 Lighting” on the city’s website.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.