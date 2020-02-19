Glens Falls parolee headed back to prison for heroin plea
0 comments

Glens Falls parolee headed back to prison for heroin plea

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who was arrested with 200 bags of heroin when stopped for traffic violations in October is headed to prison for two more years.

Gannan C. Wright, 23, pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor driving while ability impaired by drugs for an arrest last October in Queensbury.

He admitted having 200 bags of heroin that were intended for distribution, and that he was driving under the influence of drugs when he was pulled over on Corinth Road. He was on parole at the time for a 2015 burglary conviction in Warren County Court, and had been released from prison five weeks earlier.

Wright agreed to a plea deal that includes a two-year prison sentence to be followed by 2 years on parole when he is sentenced April 1 by Warren County Judge John Hall.

He also may have to serve an additional year in the 2015 case.

Gannan Wright

Wright
0 comments
0
2
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
After 60 years, mystery of missing sub is revealed
Local

After 60 years, mystery of missing sub is revealed

  • 7 min to read

The story behind the missing Baby Whale submarine on Lake George has been a mystery for decades. Now, a 73-year-old local man — a young teenager in 1960 — has decided to use this story to confess to stealing the sub and sinking it and to explain why.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News