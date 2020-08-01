Glens Falls, others, release reopening plans

Those in grades 6-12 will be enrolled in a hybrid model, where students will split time between in-person and virtual learning.

Under the model, students will be divided into two groups. One group will attend in-person classes on Monday and Thursday, and the other will attend on Tuesday and Friday. All students will take virtual classes on Wednesday when the school will be closed for cleaning.

Schedules will be staggered to reduce the number of students in the hallways.

Signage will be placed throughout the school to remind students to maintain social distancing, and directional markings will be in place to keep traffic moving in the same direction.

Warrensburg

In Warrensburg, the district plans to implement plans similar to those in Fort Edward.

But a virtual model will be available to parents who with to keep their children home because of the virus.

Parents who enroll their children in virtual learning will have the option to re-evaluate their decision throughout the school year.

For parents with elementary students, that decision is every 13 weeks. Parents with junior and senior high school students will get to do so every 10 weeks.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.