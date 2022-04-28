Glens Falls officials to review overnight parking policy

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Common Council is having the city’s Special Projects Committee look into a possible change to the city’s overnight parking policy.

During its meeting on Tuesday night, the Common Council tabled a resolution authorizing an overnight parking permit for a resident of 53 Lawrence St. While the resolution has been tabled, the council will allow overnight parking for the tenant until the matter is resolved.

The city code currently states that no vehicle is allowed to be parked on any city street between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Bob Landry, 2nd Ward councilman, said he felt allowing parking at that location while the council looks into the overnight parking law is a good idea.

“I can tell you that property at 53 Lawrence St., it’s amazing that the house fits on that piece of property,” he said. “The front porch of the house is right on the sidewalk.”

Jim Clark, councilman-at-large, said that at the last Board of Public Safety meeting on April 6, Daniel and Paul Girard requested a solution to a parking issue at the property.

They have tenants living in the building with no parking space on the property, according to Clark. He said that the building takes up the entirety of the lot.

Clark noted that the city had done the same thing previously for a residence on Morgan Avenue. Clark said that this resolution mirrored the language that was used in the previous resolution.

Ben Lapham, 4th Ward councilman, requested for the resolution to be pulled for further discussion.

“I was unaware that we had overnight-parking-by-permit-only areas,” he said. “I’ve had a number of people ask about that.”

Lapham said because there have now been multiple instances of people looking into the possibility of overnight parking on city streets, the council should look into setting up a process for acquiring a permit.

“I would think that there might be more if we get the word out to people that Glens Falls has the ability to have overnight parking on the street,” Lapham said.

Mary Gooden, 5th Ward councilwoman, said that weather is something that should be thought about too. She said that places like Albany and other cities have signage for parking on alternate sides of the street on certain days during the winter months.

Clark stated that there is language in the resolution addressing that concern.

The resolution states that when there is any snow or other declared emergency by the city, the person with the permit is not allowed to park in the street for the duration of the declaration.

It also states that a fee, which is currently $180 for a parking space per year, will be set by the Common Council each year. The city will not assume responsibility for damages resulting from parking on the street, according to the resolution.

Clark said he has spoken with Mayor Bill Collins about looking into overnight parking in the city further.

Collins said there are less than a dozen properties in the city where there is no parking available on the lot. He said that he has seen the Board of Public Safety look at requests for an overnight parking permit and deny them.

“The process right now is that if somebody doesn’t have any parking they go in front of the Board of Public Safety,” Collins said.

Karen Judd, the city’s attorney, suggested creating an application similar to that for an encroachment permit for those looking for overnight parking on city streets. Clark noted that the city currently has an application for parking permits but it “needs some work.”

Collins said he knows there are parts of the city’s code that need to be addressed and that there are properties within the city with no available parking.

Collins said that the process of changing the code could take some time.

“We need some time to look at it — to actually talk about the code, what the code currently says,” he said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

