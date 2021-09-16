Glens Falls officials to discuss marijuana law next week

GLENS FALLS — The Common Council will hold a workshop meeting next week to discuss whether to allow retail cannabis sales within the city under the state's Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act.

State lawmakers approved the legislation earlier this year, legalizing recreational cannabis use for adults 21 and over and preparing for retail sales of the drug.

The law, however, gives local governments the option to opt out of allowing retail dispensaries and on-site lounges where marijuana products can be consumed.

Municipalities that opt out of cannabis sales will be excluded from collecting any of the estimated $350 million in sales tax revenue expected from marijuana sales.

Common Council members have briefly discussed whether to allow marijuana sales within the city, but have yet to make a decision as they wait for more information on the law.

The city's Planning Board, earlier this year, tabled plans to allow a dispensary near Cool Insuring Arena until a decision is reached on whether to allow the sales.