Glens Falls officials to discuss marijuana law next week

GLENS FALLS — The Common Council will hold a workshop meeting next week to discuss whether to allow retail cannabis sales within the city under the state's Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act.
State lawmakers approved the legislation earlier this year, legalizing recreational cannabis use for adults 21 and over and preparing for retail sales of the drug.
The law, however, gives local governments the option to opt out of allowing retail dispensaries and on-site lounges where marijuana products can be consumed.
Municipalities that opt out of cannabis sales will be excluded from collecting any of the estimated $350 million in sales tax revenue expected from marijuana sales.
Common Council members have briefly discussed whether to allow marijuana sales within the city, but have yet to make a decision as they wait for more information on the law.
The city's Planning Board, earlier this year, tabled plans to allow a dispensary near Cool Insuring Arena until a decision is reached on whether to allow the sales.
Municipalities throughout the state have been discussing whether to allow marijuana sales, with several, including Watertown, opting out.
Officials in Queensbury, however, have expressed interest in allowing both dispensaries and on-site consumption facilities to open in certain parts of town. Moreau officials have only briefly discussed the law.
Local governments have until Dec. 31 to opt out of retail marijuana sales.
The workshop meeting is scheduled for Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.