Glens Falls officials reveal updated sketches of South Street projects

GLENS FALLS — New sketches of upcoming Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects were presented to city residents during public information meetings on Monday.

Mayor Bill Collins welcomed the group of around 50 that filled the Christine McDonald Community Room at Crandall Public Library for the first of two informational meetings scheduled. He started things off by recapping some of the investments that have been made to the downtown area of the city.

He highlighted a few of those investments, like The Queensbury Hotel’s ballroom expansion and other projects since new ownership took over in 2016. He said restaurants and other businesses have also found new homes in downtown Glens Falls.

Jeff Flagg, the city’s economic development director, said that the city has experienced a “renaissance.”

“Glens Falls has been in the midst of a positive transformation for several years now, and major new projects are ahead,” Collins said.

The presentation and sketches shown told the story of what will be coming to the South Street area from Bonacio Construction and its development firm, SpringCity Development Group.

The Bonacio project is broken into two separate phases. The first will be the development of the new Market Center, which will be the home of the Glens Falls Farmers Market; and redevelopment of 36 Elm St., the former incubator building; and 45 and 41 South St., the former Hot Shots and Sandy’s Clam Bar buildings, respectively.

Larry Novik, director of business development at Bonacio, said Phase 1 would take between a year to 14 months of construction.

The second phase will be the development of two new buildings, one of which will be 100% residential space on Elm Street. The second is a new mixed-use building on South Street that will be constructed on the old parking lot at Sandy’s, which will have commercial space on the first floor and residential space developed above.

The two new buildings will create roughly 75 residential units and around 5,700 square feet of commercial space.

Scott Townsend of SWBR, the lead architect on the project, said that the growth that Glens Falls sees and will continue to see have been administered by the city.

“We all have to be patient. I know sometimes we all get impatient, but it’s a wonderful thing that’s going on up here,” he said.

He said that a goal of the project is to maintain the historical significance that South Street has for the city.

When looking at a section of city that has been neglected that once had life, Townsend said that he works to create new developments that honor a street’s historical significance.

“What we want to do is kind of create new stories and respect the stories of the past,” he said.

Townsend said that everything within the proposed development is connected by design.

He said each section of the development will contribute to each other and bring action to that section of the city.

“Everything starts to interplay with each other, and that’s the best way to do urban-type of projects,” Townsend said. “I can speak for myself, this is an exciting project. I’m happy for you guys to be able to have this opportunity.”

After the presentation, Collins said everyone in attendance would have the opportunity to walk around and check out the new sketches and ask questions. People in attendance were heard saying that they did not like that format, and Glens Falls resident Jane LaBombard spoke out and asked for a standard question-and-answer session.

Parking was a topic of discussion during the questions and answers.

Herb Levin, a city resident, said that one of the most popular and successful businesses downtown is the farmers market. He said that the weekly market attracts people from all ages, including the elderly population.

He said the plans don’t allow for close parking at the new Market Center.

Collins responded by noting that the city has not made any decisions on parking as of this point. He said that he would let the parking study dictate where the discussion goes. Collins announced on Tuesday that a parking study is starting this month, and the city will have more public meetings in the fall to share the results of the study.

At that time, he said that the city will also know about its standing with the $12.8 million grant that was applied for to help pay for a potential parking garage or transportation hub. There has been talk of a parking structure being developed on Elm Street, but there has been no decision made yet, he said.

Other residents expressed that concern as well, some of which were vendors and others who said that they attended the market.

Collins said he knew how important it was for vendors at the market to have space to enter and set up their stations.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

