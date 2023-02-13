GLENS FALLS — Following an almost two-hour walk, Mary DeSantis of Glens Falls found upward of 50 homes in her neighborhood with icy sidewalks that hadn't been maintained by residents.

DeSantis and Sandra Mancini brought their frustrations to the city's Board of Public Safety at the board's most recent meeting last Tuesday. They talked about homeowners who neglect to maintain the sidewalks in front of their houses following snowstorms.

DeSantis said that she is concerned for the safety of fellow neighbors that might be injured if they were to slip and fall.

"We are overly concerned. I have a list of 50 homes and that's not walking the entire city, that's in my neighborhood and walking my normal route," she said.

Mayor Bill Collins said that icy sidewalks are a problem for the city every year and DeSantis agreed with him. She said she and Mancini want to help the residents that don't maintain their sidewalks.

"Sandra and I aren't here to bash the city. We would like to help. We'd like to be able to come up with a plan, and I am sure that there are people in each ward that would be willing to," DeSantis said. "People shouldn't be walking in the road because they are afraid of slipping on the sidewalk."

Collins said that the city's approach to slippery sidewalks begins with issuing the homeowner a citation, a yellow tag that hangs from the door handle if snow hasn't been cleared of the sidewalk 24 hours after a storm. After that, the homeowner will receive a violation at the 48-hour mark.

He said that enforcement of sidewalk safety by the city's building and codes department isn't as fast as normal because employees among the department are still in training for their new roles in City Hall and doing the best they can.

"We check again after the violation and then file the citation and violation and we take them to court. It takes about a week to follow up with that, and if they haven't cleaned up after the violation then we file all the paperwork with the city attorney and take people to court," he said.

Fourth Ward Councilman Ben Lapham attended the meeting as a representative of his ward and said the city isn't following the sidewalk charter by having Department of Public Works staff shovel the walkways if neglected, adding commercial properties are in violation too.

"There are a lot of commercial properties that are in violation of this. The Salvation Army doesn't clear its sidewalk. The new Hudson Headwaters hasn't cleared its sidewalks all year long," he said. "There's no follow-up."

Collins countered by saying that follow-ups are happening with those who violate the snow removal rules. He said there are seven homes in the city that have been reported to the city judge.

He added that the hang tags are working as more than two dozen have been issued and action was taken by the homeowner.

"We did follow up. The question is: could we do better? The answer is: absolutely," he said. "Nobody takes them more serious than I do."

Lapham said that the city's DPW can remove and maintain the unkept sidewalks in the 24 hours after a storm if not taken care of. The homeowner would have their tax levy billed because of the removal service from the city.

Collins said that procedure hasn't been done in years and could be a potential legal battle.

"In the charter, after 24 hours and if the sidewalk is dangerous, the city has authority to shovel and charge the homeowner's levy; I'm not sure the last time that was done," he said. "It's a huge expense on the city to hire people to shovel when residents don't and applying the bill to their to taxes could be legal battle."

Collins also mentioned that getting people on the court docket could take between 10 to 40 days, depending on when the storm is and when they file the citation and violation with their attorney.

He said he is planning to meet with the two women and discuss ideas of how residents can help their neighbors with keeping sidewalks walkable.

"I want people to know the mayor of Glens Falls hear concerns and is acting on them. The first storm we hung 12 original hang-tag warnings and all residents responded by shoveling," he said. "Does it mean Mrs. DeSantis and Mrs. Mancini don't have concerns — no, we are concerned too. We are addressing it and building and codes team are still going through training and don't have time for the follow-up."