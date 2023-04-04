GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls officials are looking to monitor the 78 short-term rentals in the city currently listed online.

With a fresh set of employees in the Building and Codes Department, short-term rentals are something that the city is making a priority.

The city has spoken with Granicus in the past and was given the suggestion to work with the county to contract with them, according to Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer.

“We are in the information-gathering stage before we address short-term rentals. We want to understand how many there are, where they are,” Palmer said last week at a workshop on the issue.

Kester Bonsu, a Granicus representative, said the company will help regulate any new or existing short-term rentals through weekly checks on any new listings within city limits.

Bonsu said Granicus would give the city a better understanding of the short-term rental market, identify revenue losses, protect the community and help implement and enforce fair regulations.

“What becomes the most realistic aspect of short-term rental policies for most cities is that 10% of individuals voluntarily comply. ... The other 90% will need a gentle nudge of a reminder or to be dragged kicking and screaming into a compliance system and that is where most employees spend their time and effort,” he said.

In the last year, Bonsu said that Glens Falls short-term rental listings have gone up by 59% and unique listings are up by 90%.

The city worked with Granicus in the past. Other local areas that monitor short-term rentals consist of Queensbury, Lake George, and more.

“It is significantly unlikely that you have the time to check all of the listings on Airbnb and Vrbo, match them to the physical property, then check all of the local listings on Vrbo and match them to a physical property, so on and so forth” Bonsu said. “As you go through seasonality, you might see more units come online and that’s a benefit of the host compliance system. To constantly keep searching to find the net aggregate total of everyone who has participated throughout the year. Whether it be for one weekend or every week of the year, we want to make sure they are accounted for as a participant.”

Palmer said that the Building and Codes Department intends to seek other input from companies like Granicus to help monitor the city’s short-term rentals. She said at the most recent Common Council meeting that there is still more information to be collected.

Palmer has advocated for finding ways to have as many operations that can be done by city employees rather than reaching out to consultants. She is keeping the same mindset for monitoring short-term rentals.

The next workshop has been scheduled for April 12 at 1 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall.