Glens Falls officials contract with former city clerk for special projects consulting

GLENS FALLS — Common Council members voted in favor of contracting with a longtime city clerk, now retired, to assist the Special Projects Committee.

At the council’s meeting Tuesday night, Resolution 11 on the agenda was passed with on a 5-1 vote. The resolution reflected a $5,000 increase to a contracted services budget line for former City Clerk Bob Curtis to offer guidance on upcoming projects by the committee.

The $5,000 was moved from the General Government Aid line, also known as the city’s ARPA, or American Rescue Plan Act, funds. Fourth Ward Councilman Ben Lapham asked that the resolution be pulled for discussion before a vote.

Lapham was the single opposed vote, saying the time is not quite right to have Curtis jump in yet.

“I’m on the Special Projects Committee. What we are doing right now is we are working on overnight parking permits and we have a number of items to consider regarding permit parking,” he said. “I don’t think we are at a point yet to give work off to a consultant, and I don’t think it’s the time to be doing this.”

Fifth Ward Councilwoman Mary Gooden proposed the resolution with the intention of having Curtis, with over 30 years of experience working for the city, help with the overnight parking and the findings of a downtown parking study.

“I think it’s a small consultant’s fee and it is put to good use. Bob is someone we are fortunate to have. He has worked for the city for 30-plus years and I know he knows inside and out of parking and codes,” she said. “He is the guru of this.”

Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer expressed her concerns of spending money on consultant fees, when full-time staff is available to assist the committee. Consultant fees were a topic of concern Palmer had during the 2022 city budget workshops.

“I don’t want to be paying consultant fees when we have a full-time staff,” she said.

Mayor Bill Collins clarified that the $5,000 would be held and dispersed in increments by the City Clerk’s Office following the logging of time Curtis spends attending meetings and working with the committee.

“The committee would say they want him to do this research and send the updates every now and then,” he said.

Following the meeting, Collins added that he believes the small sum transferred from ARPA funds is not a large concern.

“Here’s a guy who is retired and ran the clerk’s office and is offering to share his experience with the committee and help move that information forward,” he said.

Lapham had a different opinion following the roll call vote.

“I feel like we haven’t really explored the use enough to determine if we need to use that, and if we use that we can’t spend it anywhere else,” he said. “I don’t have any problem with the individual or anything like that. I don’t feel like it has been at this point demonstrated that this is a need. I think that there’s concern that things might happen down the road. ... I don’t think it was the appropriate time to make that resolution.”