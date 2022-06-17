 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glens Falls officials announce East Field pool hours

East Field pool

Youths cool off in the city pool at East Field in Glens Falls during summer recreation camp in 2009. This year, the pool will open on June 26 for the season.

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — City officials announced on Friday that the city pool at East Field will open on June 26 for the season.

The hours of operation will be noon to 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays.

On weekends, the hours will be extended to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city’s Recreation Department planned to open on June 18. However, supply issues have delayed the process, officials said in a news release.

"We appreciate the community’s patience and look forward to a busy season filled with lots of pool time and summer fun," the statement said. 

The Recreation Department is also looking to hire additional lifeguards for the summer pool season.

For questions, or for anyone wanting to apply for a lifeguard position, contact the Recreation Department at 518-615-0446 during normal business hours, or e-mail recreation@cityofglensfalls.com.

