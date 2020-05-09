Glens Falls officer receives award for saving 19-month-old

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Police Officer Thomas Pratt has received an award for saving a 19-month-old child who was not breathing.

On April 25, Pratt responded to a report of a child who was not conscious, alert or breathing. Pratt made a quick assessment of the situation of the child’s condition and proceeded to administer life-saving assistance. He cleared a large obstruction from the child’s airway and breathing was restored, according to a news release.

“His quick alert actions, ability to assess the situation and act swiftly during a highly stressful time resulted in saving the child’s life. His actions on that day are not only appreciated by the City of Glens Falls Police Department but also by the child’s family,” the department said in a news release.

Pratt was awarded the Life Saving Award by Chief Tony Lydon at a ceremony at the Glens Falls Police Department on Tuesday.

“Thank you for your dedication to the Glens Falls Police Department as well to the City of Glens Falls. Congratulations on a well-deserved award. The department is proud of your accomplishment.”

