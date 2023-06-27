MORIAH — A local Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner was arrested and charged with several DWI related charges after crashing his vehicle with his seven-year-old son inside.

On June 17 at 9:45 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a car off the road on Route 9N in the Town of Moriah.

According to police, Daniel E. Breeyear, 42, of South Glens Falls, and his seven-year-old son were traveling south on Route 9N in a black 2022 Chevrolet truck, when he left the roadway striking trees. No injuries were reported.

Police said, while interviewing Breeyear, an odor of alcohol was detected prompting them to administrated field sobriety tests, which they said he failed.

Breeyear was arrested and charged with DWI, first-degree felony aggravated DWI with child and endangering the welfare of a child after refusing to submit to a chemical test.

He was released with an appearance ticket for the Moriah Town Court later in June.

According to the Eden Care Center website, Breeyear a licensed Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner and the director who specializes in "offering psychopharmacology, nutritional integration, BHRT, and is well versed in multiple therapeutic modalities." He is currently pursuing a second Masters Degree from Stony Brook University.