Glens Falls native to again challenge Tonko

Glens Falls native Liz Lemery Joy is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge incumbent Democrat Paul Tonko in the newly drawn 20th Congressional District, which includes Glens Falls, Queeensbury, Moreau and Wilton.

“Right now, most Americans do not believe that there is a strong future,” she said in a telephone interview on Friday.

Joy previously challenged Tonko in 2020, when Tonko received 59.5 percent of the vote to win.

The district has a strong Democratic enrollment advantage.

Joy said the dynamics of the race are different this time.

“We now have a climate in our country where more people are politically engaged than they were in 2020,” she said.

Two years ago, inflation and mask mandates were not issues, and President Biden’s public approval ratings have been dropping, she said.

The National Republican Congressional Committee has designated the district as “top-targeted race” this year, she said.

“That did not happen in 2020.”

Joy, 53, is the sole candidate actively campaigning for the nomination, at this point.

She is the daughter to John Lemery, a longtime Glens Falls area lawyer.

Theoretically, other candidates could enter the race through April 7, the deadline to file nominating petitions for the June 28 primary.

Warren County Republican Chairman George Ferone said he is not aware of anyone else that is interested in running.

Ferone said a seven-term incumbent, who has held elected offices for more than 40 years, has been in office too long.

“I believe professional politicians become complacent over time,” Ferone said. “I believe it is time for a change, and what better opportunity than to elect Liz Joy, someone who has called Glens Falls home.”

Joy said that, if elected, she would self-limit herself to six terms.

“I think 12 years, personally, is enough,” she said.

Joy, who lives in Schenectady, where her husband is a physician, said she became interested in politics after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

A good friend is the mother of Todd Beamer, who was one of the passengers that attempted to overcome the hijackers of United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed in Pennsylvania.

From 2003 to 2019, she wrote a blog about political and constitutional issues.

Joy said that if she had been in office on Jan. 6, 2020, she would have voted against certifying the election, but she acknowledges that Biden is the president.

“Joe Biden is the president — period,” she said. “But I do believe there was massive voter fraud in our 2020 elections. And we have to get it right before we have the 2022 election.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik,R-Schuylerville, has endorsed Joy’s candidacy and has transferred $2,000 from her campaign fund to Joy’s campaign.

“She is a proud military veteran’s wife, mom of four, and a new grandmother. Liz highly respects our brave men and women in uniform and will fiercely defend all of our constitutional rights,” Stefanik said in a statement Friday, reiterating her previous endorsement.

Joy said Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-Clinton, state Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy and state Conservative Chairman Gerard Kassar also have endorsed her candidacy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0