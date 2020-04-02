Glens Falls native helps set up hospital at Javits Center

Farry normally lives in Rensselaer and works at the Target distribution center in Wilton. As a Marine, he served four tours in Iraq, four tours in Afghanistan and has been deployed to Somalia, Cuba and Haiti.

“I saw some bad stuff in Afghanistan, saw some bad stuff in Iraq, but I would equate this to operations that the U.S. conducted in Haiti,” he said, noting the country has suffered from earthquakes and a cholera outbreak.

His duty in New York City is more of a humanitarian effort than a war zone, he said.

“This isn’t bullets going down range, this isn’t blowing up tanks, this is a thing that you can’t see,” he said. “And you’re not wearing body armor, you’re wearing a mask and rubber gloves. It’s different from that aspect, but the planning, the coordination and the sense of urgency is very much the same.”

Farry is staying in a nearby hotel and got his first taste of New York City pizza last week for dinner. He said the city is quiet, but people are friendly.

He watched on Monday when the Comfort Ship arrived in New York City and docked a quarter of a mile from the Javits Center.

“So that just instantly added another 1,000-bed capacity to New York City,” he said.