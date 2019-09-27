{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE PLACID — The Adirondack Mountain Club announced Wednesday that Glens Falls National Bank has agreed to fund the ADK’s volunteer host program at its High Peaks Information Center outside of Lake Placid.

Volunteer stewards help with parking, introduce Leave No Trace principles and state regulations and can help direct people to alternate hikes. ADK’s Heart Lake property, which is home to the HPIC, a 200-car parking area, a lodge and campsites, also offers perhaps the most visited entrance to the High Peaks.

“Several problems specific to the Eastern High Peaks in recent years include high use in sensitive environments (especially the fragile alpine zone), improper disposal of human waste, improper food storage, illegal campfires and unprepared hikers,” a press release said. “Many of these issues are preventable with increased public outreach.”

According to the release from ADK, from the beginning of July through the end of August this year, 27,251 hikers signed in to trail registers at Heart Lake.

