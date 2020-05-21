Glens Falls names its 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame honorees

The Glens Falls Booster Club Athletic Hall of Fame announced its class of 2020 recently.
The inductees are athletes Jeff Cassidy, Noel Scidmore, Kristina Maze and Marissa Maze; the 1975-76 wrestling team and Kevin Sullivan for distinguished service.
The ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 24 at the Great Escape Lodge.
Cassidy, a 1977 graduate, was one of the school’s and area’s top swimmers.
Scidmore, also a 1977 graduate, was a distance runner for the cross country and track and field teams. He placed fifth in Class B in the State Cross Country Championships as a junior and senior. He also finished third in the mile at the State Track and Field Championships as a senior.
Kristina and Marissa Maze, twin sisters and 2003 graduates, were The Post-Star’s Co-Players of the Year in field hockey for 2002, when they led Glens Falls to the Section II, Class B title. They also helped the Indians earn state championships in Class B in 2001 and 2000. They also played girls lacrosse their senior years.
The 1975-76 wrestling team finished with an undefeated 8-0 record in the Foothills Council and 13-2 overall record.
Sullivan is being recognized for his distinguished service with the Grandstanders booster club.
