GLENS FALLS — The owner of the Glens Falls Music Academy said Wednesday he is disappointed that inclement weather resulted in Monday’s Drum Corps Showcase being canceled.
“It’s a $16,000 loss. That was very unfortunate,” said Chris Reed Jr.
Marching bands were supposed to take over East Field for the Drum Corps International event, which brings together marching bands from around the country. The event returned to the city last year after a five-year hiatus and was to feature Raiders of Burlington, New Jersey; the 7th Regiment of New London, Connecticut; the Legends of Kalamazoo, Michigan; the Spartans of Nashua, New Hampshire; and Southwind of Mobile, Alabama.
However, Reed said the bands decided not to participate because of the rainy weather.
“All six corps voted not to march because they didn’t want to get their equipment wet,” he said.
Reed said customers who used a credit card to make purchases had the charge automatically refunded. People who used cash to purchase tickets will have to go to the Cool Insuring Arena box office to get their refunds. Those who purchased tickets at the gate can get refunds at the Glens Falls Music Academy at 2 Harrison Ave., Glens Falls.
Reed said he hoped to be able to bring the event back in 2020, but some financial support is needed.
“We’ll have to see,” he said. “That was a pretty enormous financial hit to me and my business.”
