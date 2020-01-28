Glens Falls music shop fixes horns, old and new

GLENS FALLS — Tuck Tellier has established a hospital for horns on the second floor of an old brick industrial building on Maple Street.
He has a few skinny rooms there, and the space is made even tighter by a profusion of trumpets, cornets, trombones and the occasional flugelhorn dangling from the walls; the buffing and plating machines standing on the floor and on tables; the stripper baths for cleaning the instruments; and the needle-nose pliers and files of various sizes and other tools of mysterious purpose strewn over workbenches and hanging from every inch of wall space.
The shop smells of fine oil. Instrumental music is playing, but he and Dave listen to all sorts of music while they work, Tuck said — "everything but metal."
A year ago, a tall, strapping, soft-spoken man named David Raville walked into the shop and said to Tuck, "Give me something to do."
An organ repairman, Dave wanted to learn how to work on smaller instruments. Tuck had been laboring alone for about nine years, and perhaps since he likes to tell stories and Dave appears to be an excellent listener, they came to an agreement.
Tuck is from Danville, Illinois. He worked as a cook in college, got hired at a youth camp in upstate New York, became an associate minister with the Assembly of God church, then landed other pastoring gigs while continuing to play the trumpet, something he'd started in school.
He also got interested in the horns themselves.
"I saw a lot of good instruments being sold on eBay," he said.
He bought one, a trumpet, for $70 and set to work figuring out how to restore it.
Now he and Dave charge $165 for a simple breakdown, full cleaning and "minimal mechanical work."
You have free articles remaining.
Prices go up from there, with a full workup on a professional horn running $465.
"That's completely restored, 98 percent of new," Tuck said.
Beautiful music-makers
He led a tour of the shop, sidling between the overflowing workbenches, lifting trumpets to admire.
"This is an old, old 1922 instrument," he said, handling a gleaming silver horn. "It was given to a lady down in Maryland. It's silver-plated, completely restored."
The trumpet will be placed in a vintage case that has been rubbed to a leathery shine on the outside and is lined with green felt inside, with extra room for an assortment of silver-plated slides that change the trumpet's key.
He pointed out a Getzen trumpet, popular in the 1950s — "Doc Severinsen did a lot of hawking for them," Tuck said.
Middle-aged people nostalgic for the instrument they played when they were young will pull a dusty Getzen out of their closet and bring it to him for restoration, he said.
Other times, he and Dave do work for "professional players," he said.
Some of those players use fine old American-made horns, such as those made by H.N. White, who founded his company late in the 19th century and became known for his King brand of brass instruments.
"Harry James was a King man," Tuck said.
But the instrument business has consolidated, like so many others, and King trumpets and saxophones are now manufactured by a Steinway subsidiary. Meanwhile, a current-day member of the White family seeks out early H.N. White instruments, buying them up for resale. For restoration, they get sent to Tuck's Music Store.
Tuck led the way into the buffing room, where machines he put together himself take the tarnish of years off brass horns and polish them to a reflective shine. Chemical baths clean and rinse the metal. Curved anvils of different sizes fit into the horns' openings so dents can be smoothed out with rollers pressed against the metal from the outside.
The symmetry and shine that results is not just for appearance's sake.
"You want the sound to go unobstructed through the instrument," Tuck said.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.