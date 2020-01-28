Glens Falls music shop fixes horns, old and new

GLENS FALLS — Tuck Tellier has established a hospital for horns on the second floor of an old brick industrial building on Maple Street.

He has a few skinny rooms there, and the space is made even tighter by a profusion of trumpets, cornets, trombones and the occasional flugelhorn dangling from the walls; the buffing and plating machines standing on the floor and on tables; the stripper baths for cleaning the instruments; and the needle-nose pliers and files of various sizes and other tools of mysterious purpose strewn over workbenches and hanging from every inch of wall space.

The shop smells of fine oil. Instrumental music is playing, but he and Dave listen to all sorts of music while they work, Tuck said — "everything but metal."

A year ago, a tall, strapping, soft-spoken man named David Raville walked into the shop and said to Tuck, "Give me something to do."

An organ repairman, Dave wanted to learn how to work on smaller instruments. Tuck had been laboring alone for about nine years, and perhaps since he likes to tell stories and Dave appears to be an excellent listener, they came to an agreement.