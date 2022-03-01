Glens Falls museum to share Ukrainian children's artwork on social media

GLENS FALLS — Bethanie Lawrence pointed to a piece of art by a 10-year-old Ukrainian child painted in 2015 titled “Symbolic Patterns.”

“This 10-year-old is 17 now, maybe 18, and maybe gearing up to go defend his homeland, which is really sad,” said Lawrence, the executive director of the World Awareness Children’s Museum in Glens Falls.

The museum houses the collection of the International Youth Art Exchange. Groups of students around the world send their art to the museum, which in turn, sends them art from a different country.

The program has grown significantly since it was started in 1988. At least 100 countries are represented with more than 8,000 pieces of artwork.

“We use all of the art really for educational purposes,” Lawrence said. “We like to use the art to show kids the world through other kids’ eyes.”

Several of the pieces hail from children in Odessa, a port city on the Black Sea in southern Ukraine.

The artwork is not currently on display, however, the museum will feature some of the Ukrainian art on its social media, a response to the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

“What we do is we teach kids that people around the world are not so different from them,” Lawrence said. “Just because we do different things with different traditions or speak different languages or look different, doesn’t mean that we have to dislike each other just because of our differences.”

Lawrence hopes sharing the artwork will bring some peace to people during this time of tumult in the Ukraine. Artwork can be a way to help people connect, she said.

“These aren’t just strangers,” she said. “We don’t know them personally but they’re just like our own children and brothers and sisters, and they’re fighting to protect their homeland from an invading country.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.