Glens Falls moving forward with water, sewer upgrades

GLENS FALLS — The city is moving forward with a pair of infrastructure upgrades that will address longstanding sewer line issues along Maple and Walnut streets and bring improvements to the Henry Street pump station.

The Common Council, on Tuesday, is expected to approve contracts for the work, which is being partially funded through a series of forgivable grants and low-interest loans.

Bids for the work came in lower than expected, a welcome surprise for city officials after bids for the Dix Avenue Preservation Project came in nearly $1 million more than expected last year.

“Hopefully this is a trend because we will have more projects coming up,” said Mayor Dan Hall at a Water and Sewer Commission meeting last week.

Work to eliminate cross-connections of stormwater and sewer lines along Maple and Walnut streets is expected to begin sometime in May.

Galusha & Sons LLC of Queensbury will carry out the $961,458 project, which was estimated to cost $1.2 million. A water quality improvement grant will cover 75% of the projects costs.