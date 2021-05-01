Glens Falls moving forward with revaluation

Plans were in place to begin the revaluation process last year, but the city held off due to the pandemic.

Susan McEnaney, the city’s assessor, said a revaluation should be conducted every five to 10 years.

She added that residents should not be worried about the process, which she said will ensure everyone is paying their fair share of taxes.

“It’ll be a good thing,” McEnaney said. “It will make everybody pay their fair share.”

McEnaney said any changes likely won’t show up on residents’ tax bill until the 2023-2024 assessment.

Of the 5,700 parcels throughout the city, McEnaney said she expects that a third of taxpayers will see some type of tax increase and a third will see a decrease. The remaining third would see no changes.

“It’ll help with the tax rate,” she said.

As part of the contract, KLW will hold at least 10 public meetings to answer any questions associated with the revaluation, and will work to address any grievances raised by residents as a result of the process.