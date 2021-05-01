Glens Falls moving forward with revaluation

GLENS FALLS — For the first time in more than 15 years, a revaluation of the nearly 6,000 parcels found throughout the city will be conducted beginning this summer.
The Common Council on Tuesday approved a $305,000 contract for KLW Appraisal Group of Buffalo to revaluate each property in the city and hold at least 10 public meetings throughout what is expected to be a yearlong process.
The payment will be made in two parts, with half being allocated at the beginning to the process and the remaining fee being paid off once work is complete.
The last revaluation the city conducted was in 2005, making the process long overdue, said Mayor Dan Hall.
“It’s been due for a long time. We haven’t done it because we didn’t really have the money and we were between assessors here and there,” he said.
In 2016, the city fired its former assessor, Lauren Stack, following a pair of impaired driving arrests. She later sued the city for wrongful termination.
The city payed $123,500 to settle the case last year.
Plans were in place to begin the revaluation process last year, but the city held off due to the pandemic.
Susan McEnaney, the city’s assessor, said a revaluation should be conducted every five to 10 years.
She added that residents should not be worried about the process, which she said will ensure everyone is paying their fair share of taxes.
“It’ll be a good thing,” McEnaney said. “It will make everybody pay their fair share.”
McEnaney said any changes likely won’t show up on residents’ tax bill until the 2023-2024 assessment.
Of the 5,700 parcels throughout the city, McEnaney said she expects that a third of taxpayers will see some type of tax increase and a third will see a decrease. The remaining third would see no changes.
“It’ll help with the tax rate,” she said.
As part of the contract, KLW will hold at least 10 public meetings to answer any questions associated with the revaluation, and will work to address any grievances raised by residents as a result of the process.
No meetings have been set up yet, but McEnaney said residents will have plenty of opportunities to be heard.