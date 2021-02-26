Glens Falls moving forward with police reform plans

GLENS FALLS — An online forum to discuss the city’s police reform plan proceeded Thursday without interruption, a week after a similar meeting was cut short by anonymous individuals making racist comments.
About a dozen people listened in on Thursday's meeting, which was livestreamed via the city’s YouTube channel — a significant change from the Feb. 18 meeting, which was held via Zoom teleconference.
Individuals during the Feb. 18 meeting began unmuting their microphones and hurling racist slurs and other obscenities, prompting city officials to end the meeting within minutes. The new format restricted public comment to the livestream’s comment section only.
The racist incident is currently under investigation by the Glens Falls Police Department and the state Attorney General’s Office.
No changes were made to the city’s 10-page proposal as a result of Thursday’s meeting, which marked the first time the public was able to ask questions directly to members of the 14-person committee that is developing the plan.
The city has also solicited public input via email and a pair of online surveys, which received hundreds of responses.
But committee members vowed their work was not done and would address community concerns on policing even after the Common Council signs off on a plan.
A final public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for March 9, and the Common Council is expected to approve the plan the same day.
“This document is a living document, so we’ll continue to encourage people to reach out to the city in the months and years ahead,” said Jim Clark, the city’s Fifth Ward councilman and head of the police reform committee.
The committee will meet at least once a year and survey city residents annually.
Police Chief Joseph Boisclair said he has taken steps to put in place aspects of the plan, such as reinstating the department’s bike patrol and soliciting interest within the department for the community liaison, who will work to improve communication between the department and the public.
Two officers have expressed interest in the position and interviews will be held in the coming weeks, Boisclair said.
He is reviewing departmental polices so they can be displayed on the department’s website. Some policies that pertain to how the department investigates certain crimes cannot be made public, he said.
Boisclair said he will speak with Mayor Dan Hall about hiring a social worker, who would refer individuals suffering from addiction and mental health issues to resources within the community.
The position is expected to be filled by the end of the year.
Plans also include making the department’s hiring process more transparent by notifying the public when civil service exams are being held and giving preference to city residents.
“The intent moving forward is to have a Glens Falls city preference for civil service on our next go-around,” Boisclair said. “Obviously, if we’re drawing and we’re hiring and getting good qualified candidates from the city of Glens Falls, the likelihood of them sticking around and being invested in the community is greater.”
Boisclair said he hopes to have as much of the plan in place as possible by the end of the year, but noted that some aspects — including adopting a number of diversion programs — may be delayed because of budget concerns.
“We’re going to move forward and my intent is to get as much of this done as expeditiously as possible, but the things we can’t do … I’ll certainly advise you of any roadblocks,” he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.