Glens Falls moving forward with police reform plans

Boisclair said he will speak with Mayor Dan Hall about hiring a social worker, who would refer individuals suffering from addiction and mental health issues to resources within the community.

The position is expected to be filled by the end of the year.

Plans also include making the department’s hiring process more transparent by notifying the public when civil service exams are being held and giving preference to city residents.

“The intent moving forward is to have a Glens Falls city preference for civil service on our next go-around,” Boisclair said. “Obviously, if we’re drawing and we’re hiring and getting good qualified candidates from the city of Glens Falls, the likelihood of them sticking around and being invested in the community is greater.”

Boisclair said he hopes to have as much of the plan in place as possible by the end of the year, but noted that some aspects — including adopting a number of diversion programs — may be delayed because of budget concerns.

“We’re going to move forward and my intent is to get as much of this done as expeditiously as possible, but the things we can’t do … I’ll certainly advise you of any roadblocks,” he said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

