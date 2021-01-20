Glens Falls Middle and High schools reopening Monday

Glens Falls City School District is reopening its middle and high schools Monday after only one person tested positive for COVID-19 during random testing Tuesday.

The school district tested 88 students and staff.

“While not perfect, these encouraging results have helped inform our decision to allow for a return to hybrid/in-person learning for Grades 7-12 on Monday, January 25th,” wrote Superintendent Paul Jenkins in a letter to the community. “If new positive cases or quarantines spike, we could immediately revert to all-remote instruction. Families should prepare now for that scenario.”

All winter sports are still on “pause.”

Both school buildings have been closed since Christmas vacation began.

The district will do more random testing Monday through Wednesday, testing 15 percent of the returning students. Only students with a parent consent form will be considered for random testing.

On Thursday, the district is also testing students and staff at Kensington and Jackson Heights elementary schools. Students and staff at Big Cross Street Elementary will be randomly tested on Friday. In each case, 15% of the people at the building will be tested.