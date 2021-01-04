 Skip to main content
Glens Falls meetings postponed, canceled
Glens Falls meetings postponed, canceled

GLENS FALLS — The city has postponed and canceled meetings this week.

The Water and Sewer Commission meeting, scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m., and Tuesday’s Planning Board meeting have been postponed. They may be rescheduled next week.

The Board of Public Safety meeting on Wednesday has been canceled.

