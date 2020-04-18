Glens Falls mayor urges people to wear masks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall has urged city residents to follow Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order to wear masks or a cloth covering nose and mouth when in public.

The governor said that people should also wear coverings in places like public transportation, grocery stores or crowded intersections, but it was not necessary for more remote areas where there were fewer people and effective social distancing of 6 feet could be maintained.

Hall urged anyone who ventures into public spaces to take a mask with them and to put it on in situations where maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others isn't possible.

“It's only required in more crowded situations where social distancing is not possible,” Mayor Hall said. “Residents should be prepared with a mask and should use it in those situations.”

The city added that residents should avoid calling to report neighbors who aren't wearing masks unless those neighbors are grossly flouting the law to the point where they are putting others in danger.

The purpose of a mask covering one's nose and mouth is to help prevent those who are asymptomatic and may not know they are infected from spreading the virus to others. Those who know they have the virus should stay isolated and not venture into public spaces.

