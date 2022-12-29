Glens Falls mayor to deliver State of the City address in January

GLENS FALLS — A State of the City address was announced at the Common Council meeting on Tuesday and will be given in January by Mayor Bill Collins.

The address is set to take place on Jan. 18 at 12:30 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall. The press conference will go over goals for 2023 and highlight projects completed in 2022.

"The week before the press conference I will make sure to share the agenda with the council and I would like to invite you to come if you can. If you can't or don't have time to go, I want you to know what will be talked about, like the accomplishments and goals we have met," Collins said to the council.

Other than the announcement of the press conference, there were 13 resolutions passed by the council Tuesday evening.

The resolutions included budget transfers and the appointment of Jacquelyn Poulos-White to the position of part-time City Court judge.

In other matters:

The council authorized the repurchase of 34 Garfield St. by the estate of Gail A. Varney, as all outstanding taxes and legal fees have been paid in full to the city.

Collins suggested the council meet on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. for the first 2023 budget workshop.

2023's tax warrant was approved for the city controller to collect city, county, and library taxes and business improvement district charges.

The council authorized the approval of work required to finalize the remedial design and construction for the closure of the Luzerne Road landfill. The extension of the state Department of Environmental Conservation grant contract and the execution of technical service orders with CT Male Associates Engineering of Latham will complete the work.

Revisions were approved to the 2022 Drinking Water Source Protection Plan and authorization to the water and sewer board to expand the act upon the recommendations, changing and adjusting where the board sees fit.