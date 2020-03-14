Glens Falls mayor asks people to avoid City Hall

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall is asking the public to limit its visits to City Hall and other city buildings.

Hall said that if people are sick, they should stay home and not come to the buildings. They should use regular mail and email to correspondence whenever possible. People can visit www.cityofglensfalls.com to find out the department email addresses and view updates and current information on the coronavirus.

Effective Tuesday, the doors to City Hall at 42 Ridge St. will be locked until 8:30 a.m. each day in an effort to limit the congregating of people in the first-floor hallway and person-to-person contact, according to a news release.

In keeping with the state Unified Court System requirements, people should not enter Glens Falls City Court if they have flu-like symptoms, been diagnosed with or have come in contact with anybody with COVID-19; been directed to quarantine, isolate or self-monitor at home. Other people who should not enter the courtroom are those who have been to or been in contact with anyone who has been in the following countries within the last 14 days: China, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran or any country reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having wide spread of the coronavirus.

“We are asking for help from the public in an effort to keep City Hall and other city buildings safe as we try to decrease the potential of the coronavirus,” he said in a news release.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0