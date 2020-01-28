Glens Falls man wins $2.5 million on scratch-off lottery ticket
Glens Falls man wins $2.5 million on scratch-off lottery ticket

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man had his year made after he scratched his way to $2.5 million on a lottery ticket he purchased at a convenience store in the city.

Recently, the unidentified man purchased a Make My Year $10 lottery ticket at the Cumberland Farms on Bay Street, according to a New York State Lottery news release.

The odds of winning the $2.5 million grand prize were 1 in 3,609,120, according to the Lottery website.

If a player reveals a $50 or $100 symbol, the player wins that amount automatically.

According to the rules, the game is played by matching a player's winning numbers with the prize shown with several levels of multipliers to win up to 20 times the amount scratched off.

At 1 p.m. Wednesday at Cumberland Farms, Kylie McDonald from the New York State Lottery will present a ceremonial check to the winner. 

