Glens Falls man to spend 1 to 3 years in prison after felony DWI plea
A Glens Falls man has been sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Jason Lemery admitted in Washington County Court on Aug. 7 that he drove drunk. He was pulled over for unspecified traffic violations while driving on Hadlock Road in Fort Ann at about 6 p.m. on July 13, 2019. 

Washington County sheriff’s officers found that Lemery was intoxicated and driving without a license.

The charge was upgraded to a felony because he had at least two previous convictions within the last 10 years.

Lemery was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor driving without an ignition interlock device. He also refused a breath test.

Lemery’s plea satisfied all the charges.

