QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint last spring and then tried to escape from police has been sentenced to 6 years in state prison.
Price E. Gibbs, 39, pleaded guilty last month to felony counts of attempted second-degree robbery and attempted escape for the holdup of a Stewart’s store in Glens Falls and subsequent efforts to free himself from police shackles when he was arrested.
Gibbs was charged in connection with the March 23 robbery of the convenience store at the intersection of Broad Street and Hudson Avenue. A store clerk told police a man with a mask displayed part of what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money.
The clerk refused to hand over the cash, but the man grabbed three packs of cigarettes and fled.
Surveillance cameras helped Glens Falls Police identify Gibbs, who has a lengthy criminal record, as the robber, and he was arrested in June.
The three-time felon was sentenced to a six-year prison term and five years on parole by Warren County Judge John Hall.
