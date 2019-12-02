BALLSTON SPA — A Glens Falls man has been sentenced to up to 3 years in state prison for his role in a knifepoint robbery earlier this year in Clifton Park.
Joseph O. Goldson Jr., 20, pleaded guilty to third-degree robbery, a felony, for a May incident, in which the victim was confronted and robbed by three people.
Saratoga County Judge James Murphy imposed a 1- to 3-year state prison sentence on Goldson.
The prison term is to run concurrently to two other sentences he received in Warren County.
He agreed to a plea deal that includes a 1- to 3-year prison sentence for an aggravated family offense conviction in Warren County and a concurrent one-year jail sentence for violating probation on a 2016 burglary conviction in Warren County.
