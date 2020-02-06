Glens Falls man sentenced to prison for felony assault

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who seriously injured another man during a 2018 brawl has been sentenced to 2 years in state prison for repeatedly violating probation,

Moses E. Cintron, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for a Feb. 10, 2018 incident at Village Green Apartments in Glens Falls.

He was part of a brawl that left a young man with serious physical injuries that included a broken jaw.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Cintron was put on probation for the plea, but repeatedly violated the terms of probation by drinking alcohol, fraternizing with felons and not paying $2,550 restitution for the victim's medical bills.

Cintron and his lawyer, William Little, asked for a county jail sentence or continued probation, but Warren County Judge John Hall pointed out at least six different opportunities to avoid jail that Cintron had been given.

He will spend 3 years on parole after he is released from prison.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2