Glens Falls man sentenced to prison for felony assault

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who seriously injured another man during a 2018 brawl has been sentenced to 2 years in state prison for repeatedly violating probation,
Moses E. Cintron, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for a Feb. 10, 2018 incident at Village Green Apartments in Glens Falls.
He was part of a brawl that left a young man with serious physical injuries that included a broken jaw.
Cintron was put on probation for the plea, but repeatedly violated the terms of probation by drinking alcohol, fraternizing with felons and not paying $2,550 restitution for the victim's medical bills.
Cintron and his lawyer, William Little, asked for a county jail sentence or continued probation, but Warren County Judge John Hall pointed out at least six different opportunities to avoid jail that Cintron had been given.
He will spend 3 years on parole after he is released from prison.