Glens Falls man sentenced to prison for felony assault
0 comments

Glens Falls man sentenced to prison for felony assault

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who seriously injured another man during a 2018 brawl has been sentenced to 2 years in state prison for repeatedly violating probation,

Moses E. Cintron, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for a Feb. 10, 2018 incident at Village Green Apartments in Glens Falls.

He was part of a brawl that left a young man with serious physical injuries that included a broken jaw.

Moses Cintron

Cintron

Cintron was put on probation for the plea, but repeatedly violated the terms of probation by drinking alcohol, fraternizing with felons and not paying $2,550 restitution for the victim's medical bills.

Cintron and his lawyer, William Little, asked for a county jail sentence or continued probation, but Warren County Judge John Hall pointed out at least six different opportunities to avoid jail that Cintron had been given.

He will spend 3 years on parole after he is released from prison.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News