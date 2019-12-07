QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who was arrested last year for possessing child pornography was sentenced Wednesday to 6 months in jail and 10 years on probation.
Garret T. Ball, 25, was sentenced for his guilty plea possessing a sexual performance by a child, a felony, for his October 2018 arrest by State Police in Glens Falls.
He was charged after State Police computer crime experts determined he had obtained child pornography over the Internet, and police seized computer equipment that contained the illicit material.
When police searched the home, they also discovered 2 pounds of marijuana that was linked to Ball's mother, Marie A. Ball, 51.
She was charged with felony criminal possession of marijuana, and that charge was later dropped in Glens Falls City Court in exchange for a guilty plea to misdemeanor criminal possession of marijuana.
Marie Ball was sentenced to a conditional discharge.
