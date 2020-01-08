Glens Falls man's killer back in court for sentence reconsideration

QUEENSBURY — The former Glens Falls man who was convicted of killing and robbing his friend was in court Wednesday as lawyers in his case work to figure out how the reversal of his murder conviction should affect his sentence.
Robert M. "Divine" Henry is still in the custody of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, serving a sentence for convictions for lesser counts in connection with the July 2016 robbery and killing of 58-year-old Glens Falls resident Kevin Jenks.
Henry and a friend from central New York plotted to rob Jenks in his Dix Avenue home, and during the thefts Jenk was tied up and choked to death.
Co-defendant Kevin Chapman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and testified at trial that Henry was responsible for killing Jenks.
Henry, a career criminal with multiple prior felony convictions, was sentenced to 50 years to life in state prison, and appealed.
The Appellate Division last June reversed his conviction for second-degree murder because of the handling of a note to Warren County Judge John Hall from the jury that convicted Henry. The note requested a re-reading of the murder charge and the legal concept of “acting in concert” with another person.
The court found that there was no court record of Henry’s counsel, Tucker Stanclift, being advised of the full contents of the note or discussion on the record of how Hall would respond to it.
So the second-degree murder conviction was reversed, but the convictions for robbery, burglary and grand larceny were not disturbed.
Henry's appeal lawyer, Paul Connolly, sought a new trial, but the state's highest court, the Court of Appeals, rejected the request.
The Warren County District Attorney's Office has opted not to pursue the murder charge a second time in light of the fact the appeals court did not disturb sentencing as a "persistent violent felon," which resulted in the 50-to-life sentence.
But Stanclift told Hall on Wednesday that he wanted to look into what legal options Henry has, since part of the "persistent violent felon" finding was made with the second-degree murder conviction part of the case.
Hall said a motion to set aside the 2017 verdict was possible, while Stanclift said he may ask the court to "readdress the sentence imposed by this court."
"There are a lot of options here," Hall told Henry.
Hall directed Stanclift to file any requests or motions by March 6. Henry remained at Great Meadow Correctional Facility as of Wednesday.
