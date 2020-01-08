Glens Falls man's killer back in court for sentence reconsideration

QUEENSBURY — The former Glens Falls man who was convicted of killing and robbing his friend was in court Wednesday as lawyers in his case work to figure out how the reversal of his murder conviction should affect his sentence.

Robert M. "Divine" Henry is still in the custody of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, serving a sentence for convictions for lesser counts in connection with the July 2016 robbery and killing of 58-year-old Glens Falls resident Kevin Jenks.

Henry and a friend from central New York plotted to rob Jenks in his Dix Avenue home, and during the thefts Jenk was tied up and choked to death.

Co-defendant Kevin Chapman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and testified at trial that Henry was responsible for killing Jenks.

Henry, a career criminal with multiple prior felony convictions, was sentenced to 50 years to life in state prison, and appealed.

The Appellate Division last June reversed his conviction for second-degree murder because of the handling of a note to Warren County Judge John Hall from the jury that convicted Henry. The note requested a re-reading of the murder charge and the legal concept of “acting in concert” with another person.

